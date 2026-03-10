Davao de Oro celebrates women, reaffirms commitment to respect and empowerment

As part of the celebration, the provincial government organized various initiatives that promote awareness of women’s rights, gender equality, and empowerment.

Among the activities conducted were the wearing of purple shirts every Wednesday by employees, the provision of seedlings for women’s groups to support livelihood, the delivery of free healthcare services, and the recently held Women’s Day activity on March 6.

During the Women’s Day event, participants showcased their energy and creativity in the Zumba novelty dance competition, one of the highlights of the Bulawan Festival.

In her message, Gender and Development (GAD) Center Head Kris Caballero emphasized that aside from programs for women’s empowerment, women in the province are valued, respected, and supported.

“Hugot ang amoang adbokasiya nga diria sa atong probinsya, we are always taking the stand in respecting the rights and dignity sa usa ka babae (Our advocacy here in our province is firm—we always take a stand in respecting the rights and dignity of women),” Caballero said.

She also recognized the efforts and contributions of women in achieving the progress that the province enjoys today.

The celebration forms part of the nationwide observance led by the Philippine Commission on Women, which aims to strengthen awareness and appreciation of the role and value of women in nation-building.

