Davao de Oro enhances patient care with wellness kit distribution

The initiative, led by Governor Raul Mabanglo, forms part of the province’s continued push to strengthen “kahimsog” or overall well-being among its constituents.

Since early March, 4,091 patients admitted to four government-run hospitals have already received wellness kits upon admission—offering not just essential supplies, but a sense of care beyond medical treatment.

For many patients, the improvement is felt immediately.

“Nagbag-o na gyud! Naa nami hapin ug wellness kit!” Julita Budas from Pantukan said, expressing appreciation for the upgrades. (The hospital has truly improved—we now have new bed covers and even wellness kits.)

Other patients also shared how the kits have helped ease their daily needs inside the hospital.

“Maka less mi sa gasto, makatabang kaayo. Karon pa ko kadawat og wellness kit.”, Renalyn Lorenzana of Nabunturan noted the practical benefit of the initiative. (We can save on expenses; it is a huge help. This is my first time receiving a wellness kit.)

Meanwhile, Margie Buyan of Maragusan emphasized how complete the kits are.

“Halos tanan needs naa na diri. Atiman kaayo mi, dako gyud ni nga tabang. Salamat kaayo kang Governor Raul Mabanglo ug Cong. Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo.” (Almost all our needs are here. We are well taken care of; this is a big help. Thank you very much, Governor Raul Mabanglo and Cong. Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo.)

Patients from the Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital Pantukan also expressed gratitude for the initiative, saying the kits provided meaningful assistance.

“Thank you so much Governor Raul Mabanglo for this kit, makatabang gyud siya sa amua.” (Thank you so much Governor Raul Mabanglo for this kit, this will surely help us.)

“Salamat kaayo sa naghatag ani kay Governor Raul Mabanglo.” (My gratitude to those who made this possible, to Governor Raul Mabanglo.)

“Thank you so much sa Governor Raul Mabanglo sa paghatag og kits, dako kaayong tabang sa amua!” Thank you so much Governor Raul Mabanglo for giving us this kit, this is indeed a big help to us!)

Each wellness kit contains items such as digital thermometer, calibrated glass, alcohol, face towel, tissue, cotton, toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo and bath soap, and spoon and fork—simple yet essential supplies that help patients maintain cleanliness and dignity during their stay.

The program was also supported by District Representatives Cong. Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo and Cong. Jhong Ceniza, whose efforts helped bring the project to fruition.

Through this initiative, the Provincial Government reinforces its commitment to making public healthcare not only accessible, but also more compassionate and responsive to the needs of every patient. IDD-DAVAO DE ORO