Davao de Oro tightens monitoring in earthquake aftermath

NABUNTURAN — The Provincial Government of Davao de Oro quickly mobilized resources following the strong earthquake that struck the region on the morning of October 10, 2025.

Governor Raul G. Mabanglo issued an update detailing the immediate measures taken by the provincial government in response to the 7.4-magnitude earthquake centered in Manay, Davao Oriental.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Randy Joseph M. Loy also provided a situation report on incidents recorded in various municipalities within Davao de Oro, as respective Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (MDRRMOs) conduct ongoing assessments.