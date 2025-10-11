Davao de Oro tightens monitoring in earthquake aftermath

NABUNTURAN — The Provincial Government of Davao de Oro quickly mobilized resources following the strong earthquake that struck the region on the morning of October 10, 2025.
Governor Raul G. Mabanglo issued an update detailing the immediate measures taken by the provincial government in response to the 7.4-magnitude earthquake centered in Manay, Davao Oriental.
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Randy Joseph M. Loy also provided a situation report on incidents recorded in various municipalities within Davao de Oro, as respective Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (MDRRMOs) conduct ongoing assessments.
Landslides were reported in the municipalities of Maragusan and Pantukan. Although Maragusan roads remain passable, road assessment is ongoing in Pantukan, with no casualties recorded in either incident as of the morning of October 11.
All work and classes across the province were suspended as a safety precaution, including the ongoing Provincial Athletic Meet, which had just commenced on October 9.
Gov. Mabanglo assured the public that continuous monitoring is currently implemented and that the province remains prepared to respond to any eventuality resulting from the earthquake and possible aftershocks.
Residents are advised to remain vigilant, follow official advisories, and report any damages or emergencies to their respective MDRRMOs as the provincial government continues its efforts to safeguard lives and communities. DDO-PIO