Davao fresh fruits off to Manila

A 25-ton shipment of fresh fruits from Davao Region was sent off Thursday, August 28, for distribution in Metro Manila and other key cities under the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Kadiwa on Wheels program, opening wider market opportunities for local farmers while bringing Davao-grown produce closer to consumers across the country.

The Department of Agriculture in Davao Region (DA-Davao) formally launched the shipment from Bago Oshiro in Tugbok District, Davao City, carrying durian, mangosteen, pomelo, and other locally produced fruits sourced from farmer-producers, including those in Calinan District.

The produce will be transported by land as part of a month-long market caravan that will make several stops in Luzon and the Visayas.

DA-Davao Regional Executive Director Macario Gonzaga said the initiative forms part of the department’s efforts to strengthen market linkages and provide farmers with more direct opportunities to sell their produce.

“The Department of Agriculture saw the need to support our farmers with market linkages. Through this program, we continue to increase their income,” Gonzaga said.

The first Kadiwa on Wheels selling activity is scheduled at the DA Compound in Quezon City from September 1 to 3, followed by a stop at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila beginning September 4.

The caravan will then proceed to Cebu City from September 10 to 16, Baguio City from September 25 to 28, and the World Trade Center in Pasay City from October 8 to 10.

For farmer-producers, the program offers an additional outlet for their harvest and the opportunity to reach markets beyond Davao Region.

Al-Hadj Benjamin Musa, owner of Visia Fruits & Vegetables Trading, said the initiative provides farmers with a platform to sell their produce to consumers in other parts of the country.

“Hopefully, we get good sales for this batch of Kadiwa on Wheels while also sharing our produce with the rest of the country,” Musa said.

He added that the fruits will be offered at prices comparable to those in Davao, allowing consumers in other regions to access fresh produce from the region at more affordable prices.

The Kadiwa on Wheels initiative is being led by the DA-Davao Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division in partnership with farmer-producers and other stakeholders.

Beyond serving as a market outlet, the caravan also extends the spirit of Kadayawan beyond Davao by showcasing the region’s agricultural harvest and connecting its producers with consumers in other parts of the Philippines.

Through the initiative, DA-Davao aims to strengthen market linkages, widen the reach of locally produced agricultural goods, and create more income opportunities for farmers by bringing Davao’s harvest directly to consumers nationwide.