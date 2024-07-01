Davao Light advises billboard owners: Ensure tarps won’t touch power lines

The Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) calls on the attention of billboard owners in the city to ensure that tarpaulins are not only in good condition but should not also be in contact with power lines as these could cause power interruptions.

This, after several Dabawenyos expressed their sentiments over the unscheduled/ unannounced interruptions.

In a Davao Peace and Security Press Corps media briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel earlier this month, Davao Light Reputation Enhancement Department head Fermin Edillon said they have been collaborating with the Office of the City Building Official (Ocbo) to remind billboard operators to check the integrity of the tarpaulins as it usually affects the lines of Davao Light, resulting in power outages.

“Naa’y uban (tarpaulins) kung tan-awon nimo nakapilit pero guba diay ang structure so pag hangin muadto sa among linya. Pag i-survey, walay makita kay kung tan-awon mura og walay problema pero pag hangin mubalik siya ug touch sa among linya,” Edillon said.

(There are tarpaulins that at first look they seem attached but actually the structure is broken, so when the wind blows, they contact to our line. When surveyed there seems to be no problem but when it’s windy, it touches our lines.)

The Davao Light official clarified that both planned and unforeseen power outages are handled by the Davao Light by announcing it on their Facebook page.

“Scheduled interruptions naka-post na siya sa atoang Facebook kay para ma-inform ang mga customers sa mga interruptions na atong pagabuhaton,” Edillon added.

(Scheduled interruptions have already been posted on our Facebook page to inform customers.)

When asked about other factors that contribute to unscheduled electrical blackouts, Edillon replied that most of the reasons are caused by vegetation like in the Bangkal area, where collapsed trees and branches touching the power lines due to unprecedented weather conditions.

The company then asks for the assistance of its clients by contacting Davao Light in the event that trees, or other vegetation touch electricity lines.

“Sa kataas sa area ug sa kadako sa Davao City paspas mutubo ang vegetation, putlon nato karon, pagtuyok nato og balik taas na pud na ug abot na sa linya sa atong kuryente… Maigo lang na gamay, unya mutarog so ang poste muuyog pud,” he concluded.

(With the size of Davao City, the vegetation grows fast, we cut it now and when we come back, it grows again, until it reaches our power line). DEF