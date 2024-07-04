Davao set to become PH’s space launch hub

Dr. Rogel Sese, department chair of the aerospace engineering program at Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) and Rocketry Team faculty, Davao Region as the future space launch hub of the Philippines.

During Wednesday's Habi at Kape event at Ayala Abreeza Mall on July 3, 2024, Sese expressed his hope for the region to become a hub for aerospace tourism, highlighting its potential for hosting a space launch site.

Sese explained that his analysis with the National Space Development Program (NSDP) under the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in 2019 identified Davao Region as the most viable location for a launch hub due to its geographical position.

“Rockets that go to outer space and bring satellites and astronauts are usually launched towards the east so that means everything in the eastern part has to be cleared. And we want to be as close to the equator as possible,” he said.

He also pointed out that the presence of an international airport and seaport in the region adds to its suitability.

However, Sese said that the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the development of the space industry in the country and hindered efforts to attract international companies to support their operations.

Notably, aerospace engineering students from AdDU represented the Philippines in the Spaceport America Cup held in New Mexico, USA. They were the first Filipino team to enter the competition, launching their rocket, Sibol, on June 22, Philippine Standard Time.

The Spaceport America Cup is the world's largest intercollegiate rocket engineering competition, with 200 teams from 20 countries participating this year from June 17 to 21, 2024. Allyssa Kaye Cassas, AdDU intern