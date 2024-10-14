DCWD offers drinkable bulk water at P70 per 1,000 liters

As the biggest water district in the country, DCWD has been serving as a big brother water district helping smaller water districts improve their operation and services. This new offer is among the assistance that DCWD provides considering that there are several areas in Region XI and in Mindanao that are experiencing shortage in drinkable water source.

The extraction point is operating at DCWD Malagamot property (bit.ly/DCWDMalagamotProperty) and is open 24/7. To avail of this offer, customers are advised to contact DCWD to schedule the extraction and pay the corresponding fees based on the volume of water they will extract.

DCWD may be reached through its 24/7 call center hotline (235-3293), text support (0927-798-8966, 0908-441-0653, and 0925-511-3293) or chat support (DCWD website: davao-water.gov.ph and DCWD's Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/officialDCWD).

Payment can be made through DCWD’s offices in Bajada, Matina, or Toril. Online payment through GCash is also available and details will be provided at the extraction area.

As DCWD bulk water service provides water that has passed the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water, DCWD advises customers for the bulk water sales service to ensure that their water tankers or containers are clean and sealed/covered to avoid contamination. By Kianna Marie A. Mendoza