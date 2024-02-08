DCWD offices closed on February 9, 2024

DAVAO City Water District’s Matina, Bajada, and Toril offices are closed on February 9, 2024 as this day is declared as a special non-working day in celebration of the Chinese New Year. Regular operations will resume on February 12, 2024.

Due date of water bill payments in Zone 13 is moved to February 12, 2024.

The DCWD management assures that its operations team and 24/7 call center will ensure continuous water service and offsite customer support. Online water bill payment channels are also available via Landbank iAccess, Link.Biz Portal, and GCash. If paying online, make sure to pay at least three working days before your due date to avoid any inconveniences.

For any water service concerns, customers may contact DCWD’s 24-hour call center hotlines at 235-3293 and 244-6767, text support at 0927-798-8966, 0925-511-3293 or 0908-441-0653 and chat support in DCWD’s website (www.davao-water.gov.ph) or Facebook page (facebook.com/officialDCWD). PR