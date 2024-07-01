Dela Rosa welcomes livelier campaign with 3 Dutertes

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa welcomed the entry of the three Dutertes into the Senate race, stating that their candidacy would alleviate the solitude he and Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expected during the upcoming campaign period.

Dela Rosa expressed surprise and satisfaction during a media interview on Friday afternoon, June 28, 2024, at the Annex Event Center, SM City Davao, upon learning about former President Rodrigo Duterte and his sons Paolo and Sebastian's decision to run for Senate positions.

“I was caught unaware because nakuratan ko [I was shocked] but then happy because I was expecting a very lonely campaign for me and Senator Bong Go,” he said.

The senator expressed his belief that with the Dutertes by their side, he and Go would no longer need to employ "guerrilla tactics" in the upcoming senatorial campaign.

“Dalawa lang kami mangangampanya, guerilla tactics, we know the administration, the opposition, nasa gitna pa kami (Before, it was just the two of us campaigning, using guerrilla tactics. We were navigating between the administration and the opposition),” he said.

Dela Rosa also noted that with the inclusion of the Dutertes and potentially Philip Salvador in the Senate race, there would be six candidates, promising a livelier campaign.

When asked about his own candidacy in the next election, Dela Rosa confidently affirmed his intentions.

Vice President Sara Duterte previously announced on June 25, 2024, that three Dutertes would be entering the senatorial race, confirming their participation in next year’s election.

Sara also disclosed that her youngest brother Sebastian plans to run for president in the 2028 national and local elections, with her mother Elizabeth Zimmerman encouraging her to return to Davao City to replace Sebastian as mayor.

Currently, Paolo Duterte serves as the Davao First District representative, while Sebastian holds the position of Davao City mayor. RGP with reports from Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo