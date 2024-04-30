Dole to assess effectiveness of child labor aid program

Tagum City, Davao del Norte -- The Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) will review and assess the impact of various interventions that it has provided to child laborers and their parents.

Guesting on the radio program Sayron Ta! Pakigsayod: Serbisyo Alang sa Katawhang Pilipino, Child Labor Prevention and Elimination Program coordinator Dave Andrie Villegas of Dole Davao del Norte field office said DOLE is set to stop profiling child laborers in the meantime.

“Tan-awon nato unsa ang impact sa atong different intervention programs nga gipanghatag sa pipila ka mga tuig (We’d have to see the impact of the different intervention programs we have provided over several years),” he said.

Dole Davao del Norte started profiling the child laborers in the province in 2018, and Villegas said that the latest report on profiled child labor cases reached 1,037 in 2023.

“Kita ang may pinakataas nga na profile in Region 11. Dili na siya buot pasabot nga kita ang may pinaka daghang child laborer, kondili ang atong team is very active when it comes to profiling nga mailhan nato ang tinuod nga sitwasyon sa komunidad labi na sa grassroots level (We have the highest number of profiled child laborers in Region 11. That doesn’t mean that we have the most number of child laborers, but our team is very active when it comes to profiling for us to know the real situation in the community, especially at the grassroots level),” he said.

Dole Davao del Norte last year poured P2 million in livelihood packages for parents of profiled child laborers residing in the four priority barangays: Alejal and Magsaysay in the Municipality of Carmen; and San Miguel and Salvacion in the Municipality of Sto. Tomas.

“Naa ta karon 285 ka mga child laborers nga gi-focus nato ma-checked nato kung unsa ang impact sa atong mga intervention programs (We now have 285 child laborers that we’ve focused on to check the impact of our intervention programs),” he said.

most of the profiled child laborers in the province used to work in the agriculture sector as banana peelers and farm laborers.

Along with the ongoing child labor program evaluation and validation, Villegas said that DOLE Davao del Norte still drums up public awareness, parental responsibility, and networking with other national line agencies and non-government organizations to address the still-existing child labor problem.

“Kanang niundang na ug eskwela kay manarbaho na lang, delikado ang ilang kahimtang (Those who have stopped schooling to just work under harmful circumstances),” Villegas said, adding these basic indications of child labor. (RVC/RGA/JMDA/ PIA Davao del Norte)