DOT-Davao unveils new Mabini dive site

The Department of Tourism (DOT)-Davao is preparing to unveil a new diving site in Mabini, Davao de Oro, at this year’s Davao Dive Expo, announced Regional Director Tanya Rabat-Tan during Wednesday’s Media Forum at Habi at Kape, Abreeza Mall, Davao City.

The new dive spot, located approximately 80 feet deep, aims to attract both local and international diving enthusiasts, following the successful launch of the Governor Generoso Diving site last year.

Tan underscored the site's importance, emphasizing ongoing efforts to rehabilitate the area.

"This year, we want to showcase the newly rehabilitated area in Mabini and promote Davao as a premier diving destination," she said.

DOT-Davao already boasts established dive destinations in Samal, Mati, and Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental, with Mabini, Davao de Oro joining the roster this year.

“We really hope to be known as a dive destination. We are working very hard on that level so that Davao will be known and associated as a dive destination,” Tan said.

The Davao Dive Expo 2024, themed “Dive with a Purpose,” is scheduled from July 5-7 at the Atrium, SM Lanang, Davao City. This year’s event will spotlight ocean advocacy, encouraging attendees to participate in activities supporting marine conservation.

She also noted that this marks the third year of the expo, expecting participation from across the Philippines.

She highlighted that this year's event has attracted participants from various parts of the Philippines, contrasting with last year's focus on Mindanao alone. She expressed hopes of inspiring and emphasizing their advocacy through the expanded reach of the expo.

The launch of the new diving site and the upcoming Davao Dive Expo 2024 reflect DOT-Davao’s ongoing commitment to boosting tourism and promoting environmental sustainability in the region. KBP