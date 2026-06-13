Dumper extends emergency aid to quake victims in Davao Occidental

In response to the devastating Magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Southern Mindanao, Dumper Party-list Representative Hon. Claudine Bautista-Lim immediately mobilized to assist affected communities in the municipalities of Jose Abad Santos and Sarangani, Davao Occidental.
A total of 6,500 families are targeted to receive food packs through a distribution effort that started yesterday, June 12, 2026, and is still ongoing, to help address their immediate needs following the disaster.
The relief assistance was personally initiated and funded by Rep. Bautista-Lim through the Dumper Party-list.
To further augment local response and recovery efforts, Rep. Bautista-Lim also extended ₱500,000 in financial assistance to each municipality from her personal funds. The support aims to help local government units address urgent requirements and accelerate recovery initiatives in their respective communities.
Assistance was likewise coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Health (DOH) to facilitate the delivery of additional government services and support to affected residents.
As part of the ongoing response efforts, Rep. Bautista-Lim personally visited and inspected damaged infrastructure in both municipalities to assess the extent of the destruction and identify priority areas for rehabilitation and reconstruction.
She also assured local leaders and residents of her continued support as recovery progresses, emphasizing the importance of collective action to help affected communities rebuild and recover from the disaster.
Rep. Bautista-Lim likewise expressed her gratitude to the House of Representatives, the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC), San Miguel Corporation, and friends and partners who contributed resources and support for the relief operations. Their assistance played a significant role in ensuring the timely delivery of aid to earthquake-affected families in Davao Occidental. PR