Dumper extends emergency aid to quake victims in Davao Occidental

In response to the devastating Magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Southern Mindanao, Dumper Party-list Representative Hon. Claudine Bautista-Lim immediately mobilized to assist affected communities in the municipalities of Jose Abad Santos and Sarangani, Davao Occidental.

A total of 6,500 families are targeted to receive food packs through a distribution effort that started yesterday, June 12, 2026, and is still ongoing, to help address their immediate needs following the disaster.

The relief assistance was personally initiated and funded by Rep. Bautista-Lim through the Dumper Party-list.