Expect weekend rains in Davao

Davao Region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rain over the weekend due to the ongoing Easterlies, or winds from the Pacific Ocean, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on June 30, 2024.

Their daily forecast indicates that parts of Luzon and Mindanao, particularly South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat, will see rain showers caused by these easterlies.

Meanwhile, the Caraga, Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

"Makikita dito sa ating latest satellite images, itong mga ka-ulapan sa silangang bahagi ng ating bansa ay ang patuloy na pag-iral ng easterlies o yung mainit na hangin galing sa karagatang Pasipiko (Our latest satellite images show cloud formations in the eastern part of our country, caused by the continued presence of the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean)," Pagasa weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said in the latest report.

Coastal waters across the country are expected to be slight to moderate.

Due to the ongoing surge of easterlies, residents in low-lying areas are warned of possible flash floods or landslides during heavy rain.

In Davao City, the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) is currently monitoring major rivers and watercourses likely to be affected by the weather disturbance, including the Davao, Lasang, Bunawan, Matina, Talomo, and Lipadas rivers and their tributaries.

Currently, no tropical cyclones are expected to develop or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the next two to three days, according to Pagasa forecaster Obet Badrina. DEF