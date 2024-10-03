Financial aid to Davao’s 170-K seniors

The Social Welfare Operation Division has announced plans to distribute the Senior Citizen Annual Financial Assistance by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Rosevic Joey Jayme, officer-in-charge of the division, shared during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday, October 3, 2024, that they are currently finalizing the payroll to remove any duplicate entries. She stated that while they aim to complete the distribution by the end of the year, the payout may extend into next year if necessary.

Jayme revealed this year's target is to reach approximately 170,000 senior citizens, a notable increase from last year’s 159,194 beneficiaries. She said seniors not yet registered or listed on the master list would not be eligible for this year's assistance, as the enlistment period ended in July 2024.

“Our target is 170,000 this year, as we anticipate an increase in 60-year-olds,” she said.

The division also clarified that all senior citizens, whether pensioners or non-pensioners, qualify for the subsidy. Bedridden seniors can authorize a family member to claim their benefits, ensuring no subsidy goes unclaimed.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Borja, head of the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca), noted that the number of registered senior citizens has increased by one to two percent this year. He expects this number to continue growing as more individuals turn 60.

“From January to August, the data under Osca ran more or less,” he said.

Under City Ordinance No. 0954-22, also known as the "Amended Annual Financial Assistance to All Qualified Senior Citizens Ordinance of Davao City," senior citizens aged 60 and above would receive P1,500 in financial assistance.

To claim the subsidy, seniors must present their original OSCA ID, a photocopy of the ID with three specimen signatures, and a barangay certification of residency. RGP