First floating hybrid battery system in DavOro launched

The inaugural floating hybrid Battery Energy Storage System (Bess) is set to undergo a ceremonial switch-on event in March 2024 in Maco, Davao de Oro.

Atty. Alona Suzell B. Ruyeras-Borromeo, CPA, Corporate Services Business Partner for Mindanao at Aboitiz Power Thermal Business Unit, shared that the project commenced in 2021 and was officially handed over to Therma Marine Incorporated (TMI) operations in November 2023.

Describing Bess as a technology pivotal in energy storage infrastructure and grid stability, Ruyeras-Borromeo said, "It stores excess electricity during low-demand periods, releasing it during high demand, reducing grid strain, and allowing for uninterrupted power service."

Having been commercially available since November 20, 2022, Bess has positively impacted the local community by providing a reliable and stable energy supply.

The switching-on of TMI's Bess is anticipated to have no significant impact on the current electricity rate, but in case of an abrupt plant shutdown, the Bess will automatically deliver 49 megawatts of electricity.

Borromeo highlighted that TMI's Bess stands out in the market as the first in the Philippines to embrace a hybrid concept, combining two complementary technologies—a battery energy storage and an oil power plant—to ensure fast and sustained energy delivery.

Moreover, it claims the distinction of being the first in Southeast Asia to build a floating platform.

Aboitiz Power envisions the development of 12 BESS projects in the future, contributing a combined 248 MW for regulating and contingency reserves.

The company emphasizes adherence to existing guidelines and regulations for battery management, collaborating with approved suppliers who specialize in the safe transportation and eco-friendly treatment of batteries while ensuring proper waste management procedures are followed.

Aboitiz Power actively manages and operates thermal power generation assets, including the 300 MW Coal Power Plant in Toril, Davao City, and the 100 MW Oil Power Barges in Maco, Davao de Oro. RGP