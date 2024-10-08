FPJ Panday Bayanihan partylist files candidacy for 2025 elections, advocates for genuine public service

Brian Poe, the party's first nominee and chairman, leads the FPJ Panday Bayanihan with a platform centered on Food, Progress, and Justice (FPJ) — pillars that aim to uplift the lives of marginalized Filipinos and create an inclusive future for the nation. Joining him in filing their certificates of candidacy were fellow nominees Hiyas Dolor, wife of Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito “Bonz” Dolor, and Mark Patron, a local leader with a strong commitment to public service. The involvement of these key figures strengthens the party’s foundation, with broad-based support from both local leaders and grassroots communities.

Brian Poe emphasized the party’s deep-rooted commitment to service. “FPJ Panday Bayanihan is not just another partylist. We’ve spent over a decade helping more than 20,000 Filipino families through our programs and initiatives. Our platform has been crafted in consultation with leaders from various sectors to address the real issues affecting Filipinos.” he stated.

The filing follows a two-day sectoral consultation in which FPJ Panday Bayanihan engaged in meaningful discussions with representatives from diverse groups, including the transport sector, urban poor, youth leaders, farmers, fisherfolk, the informal sector, and front-liners. These consultations allowed the party to gain critical insights into grassroots concerns and develop a well-rounded political agenda focused on addressing these needs.

With its vision deeply rooted in the Filipino tradition of bayanihan—communal unity and cooperation—FPJ Panday Bayanihan aims to empower and uplift communities across the country. The term "Panday," inspired by Fernando Poe Jr.'s iconic blacksmith character, reflects the party's mission to forge a better future for the Filipino people, building a stronger, more just society.

The party has garnered significant support from various sectoral leaders and has received widespread endorsements, particularly from youth organizations across the nation. These endorsements highlight the growing momentum behind FPJ Panday Bayanihan’s campaign to foster unity and drive positive change in the country.

The party's candidacy represents the public’s call for genuine leadership—leadership that listens, acts, and stands for the marginalized. FPJ Panday Bayanihan is focused on proposing legislative reforms that promote sustainable development, support farmers and fisherfolk, empower the youth, and strengthen social services.

As the 2025 elections draw closer, FPJ Panday Bayanihan is committed to continuing its tradition of service, helping Filipino families, and advocating for policies that ensure equality, community resilience, and national progress. Deeply inspired by the legacy of Fernando Poe Jr., the party seeks to uphold his lifelong dedication to uplifting the underprivileged and remains steadfast in its mission to create a better future for all Filipinos. PR