Gov't urged to tap P30-B RCEF funds to shield farmers from El Niño, rising fuel costs

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero has urged the government to tap the P30-billion Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), created under Republic Act No. 11203, to finance interventions that go beyond short‑term cash aid to shield farmers from El Niño and rising global fuel costs.

Escudero pointed to the P15 billion allocation for “Other Priority Programs, Activities and Projects” under RCEF, or the Rice Tariffication Law, that could be redirected to interventions that “most effectively promote farmers’ productivity, supply resiliency, and address food security emergency situations on rice due to supply shortage or extraordinary increase in prices.”

“Isa pang pwede na makakatulong sa ating mga magsasaka ay yung portion ng P30 billion mula sa rice competitiveness enhancement program, specifically the P15 billion for other priority programs,” Escudero said, noting that this fund can be mobilized for expanded financial assistance, rice credit, and irrigation projects.

The veteran legislator emphasized that government interventions in this time of compounded crisis, marked by El Niño’s looming dry spell and global fuel shocks from Middle East tensions, must be forward-looking.

“Makakatulong ang short-term and immediate ayuda subalit kailangan rin natin ng mga pangmatagalang programang magpapatibay sa produksyon at magbibigay ng kakayahan sa ating mga magsasaka na harapin ang tagtuyot at mataas na presyo ng langis (Short-term and immediate aid helps, but we also need long-term programs that will strengthen production and empower our farmers to face drought and high oil prices),” he added.

Escudero shared his suggestion as the Department of Agriculture (DA) started rolling out the P10 billion Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolk Program, which provides P2,325 each to more than 4.17 million farmers and fisherfolk nationwide.

The DA has described the cash aid as a lifeline against soaring fuel costs, with initial payouts already underway in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula.

The Bicolano senator added that the goal is to strengthen farmers’ resilience. “Ang mahalaga ay matulungan silang makabangon at makapagpatuloy sa produksyon, upang manatiling matatag ang ating suplay ng pagkain kahit sa gitna ng krisis.”

Agriculture officials have acknowledged that the assistance is modest and primarily designed as short‑term relief. They are also bracing for a moderate to strong El Niño later this year, with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Agency raising the likelihood of development to 79 percent by June.

The weather phenomenon is expected to bring prolonged dry conditions, strain irrigation systems, and cut farm output, particularly rice and corn. PR