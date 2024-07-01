Human error in 96% of road crash incidents

The Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) revealed that human error accounted for 96 percent of road crash incidents in the city in 2023.

From January to May this year, TEU data showed that three percent of incidents were due to vehicle defects, while one percent were attributed to road defects.

Private vehicles were involved in 40 percent of crashes, with trucks accounting for 18 percent.

The top five roads where accidents occurred most frequently were Carlos P. Garcia Highway (16 percent), McArthur Highway (11 percent), Sasa (seven percent), Tibungco (five percent), and Bunawan (five percent).

DCPO-TEU actively enforces speed limits and road clearance on these roads, collaborating closely with local station commanders to implement these measures.

Most incidents resulted in property damage (87 percent), with minor physical injuries accounting for 10 percent, serious physical injuries for two percent, and homicide for one percent.

In summary, from January to March 2023, TEU recorded 2,515 road crash incidents, compared to 1,655 cases during the same period in 2024.

During the same period, there were 4,350 vehicles involved in crashes in 2023, decreasing to 3,221 in 2024. DEF