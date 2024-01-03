Infamous crimes in 2023

THE year 2023 was grim for Dabawenyos. The entire Davao Region faced long-standing concerns and issues among them violent crimes which further shaped the region’s culture of security.

In a year-end data provided by the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), the region records a total of 23,366 index crime incidents, much lower than the 28,668 incidents in 2022.

Index crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carnapping.

Despite a 5,302 or 18.49% notable decrease, Davao City’s tourism brand campaign alone “Davao Life is Here” remains debatable, doubting its recognition as one of the safest cities in the world.

The city has the widest number of police stations with 20 offices yet violence persists in moderate to high cases.

“I have seen a lot of positive articles, noting Davao City as the best place in the Philippines. For that, I am uncertain because crimes in the area are still prevalent even today and it exists usually in most of the vulnerable society. The fear of a chaotic community is more likely to happen if security is the least priority of the government. We are long overdue recognizing the significance of technology-based securities,” Queeni Caay, 24, a virtual assistant, contradicted the famous tagline.

Meanwhile, in an interview, PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey revealed that out of 10 big cases in the region recorded from January to December 28 of last year four have been cleared and are currently filed at the prosecutor's office. The remaining cases are still under investigation.

Most of these confidential major cases, according to Dela Rey, required the creation of a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) for a swift probe into the incident.