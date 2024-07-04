Intensified efforts against mendicancy resurgence

In response to a resurgence of mendicants on Davao City’s main roads, Third District Councilor Wilberto Al-ag announced intensified efforts to enforce the Anti-Mendicancy Law. Speaking at the Aprubado sa Konseho on July 2, 2024, at Sanguniang Panlungsod, Al-ag noted that many beggars are not locals but come from neighboring cities and provinces.

“Ang taga Davao wala na, na monitor na natu, na monitor na sa CSWDO kung naa may nagpalimos sa palibot gipangkuha na sa CSWDO gidala na sa atoang mga center (The people of Davao are no longer seen begging on our streets, thanks to monitoring by CSWDO. Any beggars found are assisted and taken to our centers),” he said.

Those currently seen are no longer from Davao; they are from Davao del Sur.

Al-ag, who chairs the Committee on Social Services, expressed that some of the remaining mendicants on the roads are from Sta. Cruz or from the Province of Davao del Sur.

Meanwhile, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) conducted an information campaign on June 27, 2024. They distributed flyers and engaged Direct Service Implementers (DSIs), emphasizing not to give alms to beggars. Stickers were placed in establishments and Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs) across Toril District A. This serves as a clear reminder to the public not to give alms to beggars.

This initiative supports Presidential Decree 1563, aimed at reducing mendicants’ presence in public areas.

CSWDO has also implemented programs to assist former beggars and their families towards self-sufficiency. RGP