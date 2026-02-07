Lawmaker seeks ban on ‘Number 8’ protocol plates for congressmen

A lawmaker has filed a measure seeking to prohibit the issuance and use of Number “8” protocol or courtesy license plates on vehicles of members of the House of Representatives.

Explaining House Bill No. 7599, Navotas City Rep. Toby Tiangco said the proposal is anchored on the Constitution, which states that government officials should not be granted special privileges.

"Several times in the past, the proliferation of vehicles with protocol plates has been identified with abusive behavior exhibited by individuals driving or using these vehicles, whether high-ranking government officials or persons posing as such," Tiangco said.

Tiangco first filed the measure during the 17th Congress, but it stalled at the committee level. He decided to refile the bill in the hope that it would be enacted amid ongoing reforms in the House.

"Kung may no work-no pay na, kasama iyan sa reform na kailangan," he said, noting that he has not used a “Number 8” plate since becoming a lawmaker.

Tiangco also emphasized that with nearly 300 members in the House of Representatives, it is impossible for traffic law enforcement agencies nationwide to determine the true identity of those using protocol plates.

"Moreover, it has become more and more difficult for motorists and the public to identify the individuals concerned, as thousands of protocol plates are issued to various government officials," he added.

Under Tiangco’s proposal, the issuance and use of Number “8” protocol license plates for members of the House would be prohibited, and all previously issued plates bearing the said number would be canceled, recalled, and considered withdrawn.

The bill also mandates the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to immediately stop issuing such plates once the law takes effect.

House Bill No. 7599 likewise provides penalties for violators, including fines of up to P25,000 or imprisonment of up to six months for individuals driving or using vehicles with prohibited protocol plates.

Officials or employees of the LTO, or any person who issues or causes the issuance of such plates, will also face the same penalties. The penalties imposed on members of the House shall not affect the institution’s power to discipline its own members in accordance with its rules.

"As lawmakers, members of the House of Representatives should set a good example by passing a law that will curtail a privilege presently granted to them and that would put them on equal status with other vehicles on the road," Tiangco said.

Protocol plates, also called low-numbered license plates, are traditionally reserved for high-ranking officials in the country, and Number 8 is assigned to members of the House of Representatives. PR