Mahardika Party holds convention to identify its parliamentary nominees

COTABATO CITY - The Mahardika Party held its convention, bringing together delegates from different municipal, provincial, and city chapters within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm). The Sulu chapter was represented by its party officials and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leaders to show unity despite the Supreme Court decision. The purpose of the gathering was to nominate candidates for the upcoming Barmm parliamentary elections in compliance with the Bangsamoro Electoral Code and Comelec rules and regulations.

The convention was held at Ebrahim Hall, Em Manor Hotel, Cotabato City. The delegates were led by Party Chairman Ustadz Abdulkarim Tan Misuari who is also concurrently the vice-chairman of the MNLF. Also present were Ustadz Adib Sayyadi Tan Misuari, the party president and MP Atty. Randolph Parcasio as its secretary-general.

"We are committed to selecting nominees who are dedicated to serving our Hula, Bangsa, Agama and who possess the passion, experience, and strong character necessary to effectively represent our party in parliament," Misuari said. "This convention is a crucial step in ensuring that we field strong and capable nominees."

The nomination process was conducted in a transparent and democratic manner, with delegates voting their nominees through a secret ballot, and subsequently canvassed by the Election Committee. The election process was in the presence of the Comelec representative.

Mahardika Party, the political vehicle of the MNLF led by its Founding Chairman Prof. Nur Misuari is expected to put forward a strong slate of candidates who are committed to addressing the key issues facing the Barmm. PR