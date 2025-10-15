Massive relief efforts after destructive quake

MAWAB, Davao de Oro – In response to the destructive earthquake that impacted the Davao Region and surrounding areas of Eastern Mindanao on October 10, 2025, the 10th Infantry “Agila” Division of the Philippine Army has initiated extensive disaster relief operations.

The 10ID immediately activated its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) protocols immediately after the 7.4 quake struck.

An Emergency Response Company (ERC) was dispatched from the 10ID Headquarters to the Davao Oriental Provincial Hospital to augment existing rescue and medical teams.

Disaster Response Units (DRUs) from multiple brigades and battalions have been deployed to the worst-affected municipalities to conduct search and rescue missions and provide essential relief.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, assistant Division Commander, 10ID, Brigadier General Allan Jose Taguba, Commander of 701st Infantry Brigade, and Colonel Harold Argamosa, Acting Commander of 1001st Infantry Brigade, in collaboration with Regional Director Ednar Dayanghirang of OCD-Davao, conducted an aerial Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDANA) in the region using a Blackhawk S-70i helicopter to efficiently assess the scope of the disaster.

It was earlier reported that three fatalities were logged in Davao Oriental and one in Davao de Oro, while numerous minor injuries occurred across adjacent municipalities.

Damage assessments were also conducted confirming landslides, widespread power outages, and structural damage in some areas, like Monkayo, Montevista, and Pantukan. The 10ID is maintaining close coordination with Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (LDRRMOs) to enhance the effectiveness of ongoing response and relief efforts.

In a statement, Major General Allan Hambala, commander of the 10th Infantry “Agila” Division, reaffirmed the Division’s unwavering commitment to the disaster-affected residents.

“The Agila Division is prepared to meet the immediate needs of our communities during this challenging period,” Hambala said.