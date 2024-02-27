Motorcycle drag racing kills 2

KIDAPAWAN CITY — Two people died, while one was seriously injured in a motorcycle drag race at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, 2024, in Cotabato.

The fatalities were identified as Genevieve Villela, 42, a businesswoman residing in Barangay Balogo, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato, and John Lloyd, 17, a resident in Aleosan, who is one of the riders who participated in the drag race

The husband of Genevieve, Florante Villela, 44, also a businessman, was injured.

Cotabato Police Provincial Director Colonel Gilberto Tuzon said that the group of youths staged a drag race on the national highway in Barangay Sinawingan, Libungan, Cotabato.

Due to the impact of the collision, the minor died on the spot and his motorcycle was thrown out.

The couple was rushed to the hospital but Genevieve died while her husband was in critical condition.

In the meantime, the Libungan Municipal Police Station is intensifying the operation against drag racing in the area. EEF