Nighttime quake preparation

Davao City has been chosen to pilot a nighttime earthquake drill in selected commercial areas along J.P. Laurel Avenue, Bajada, as part of the 3rd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) on September 10, 2026.

Organized by the Office of Civil Defense under the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the general daytime drill will run at 2 p.m across schools, government institutions, and private establishments. Davao City, however, plans to test emergency response protocols under night conditions in a targeted commercial zone later that evening.

According to Lyndon Leovic Ancajas, Acting Division Head of the Local Enforcement and Community Relations Division (LECRD)-Central 911 under the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), testing night readiness is critical given recent nocturnal seismic events.

Citing the recent series of nighttime earthquakes and heavy foot traffic in Bajada, Ancajas said during the iSpeak media conference at the Davao City Hall Conference Room on Thursday, August 27, the area was selected "para ma-test (to test) not just our capacity, but also the establishments’ capacity to manage a scenario."

The CDRRMO is currently finalizing coordination with target malls, hospitals, and schools in the area, taking into account commercial operating hours and potential traffic disruptions. Ancajas noted that the exact schedule for the evening scenario remains subject to approval and adjustment depending on business operations.

He described the night exercise as an initial trial step before rolling out wider evening drills in the future.

"Ang gabii, challenging siya (The nighttime drill is challenging)," Ancajas acknowledged, but noted that public compliance and disaster awareness across the city have steadily improved over the years.

"Nagasulod na jud kung unsa ang pila ka years na ginatudlo sa mga tao. Naa gihapon mag-panic, pero dili na pareho sauna na magkagubot gyud (What we've been teaching the public for years is finally sinking in. There are still people who panic, but it is no longer like before when chaos would erupt)," Ancajas noted.

911 updates

Ancajas also provided updates on Central 911 operations, reporting that call routing issues have gradually decreased as the public gains a clearer understanding of network routing limitations. Central 911 receives an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 calls daily — spanning actual emergencies, general inquiries, and accidental dials—with genuine emergency responses averaging 50 to 100 calls per day.

He urged parents to educate their children against making prank calls or misusing phone speed dials, highlighting that 911 remains a free emergency lifeline that must be used responsibly.

Residents across Davao City are encouraged to participate in the nationwide drill on September 10 at 2 p.m, and stay hydrated during outdoor exercises.