No DCPO chief yet

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has yet to appoint a new city director following the immediate relief of Colonel Richard Bad-ang who only served for two months.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon confirmed this to SunStar Davao on Monday morning, July 1, 2024 following several reports and information circulating on social media that a new official has already assumed the designation.

According to the official, Colonel Rolindo Suguilon, a former Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) deputy director for operations, will remain the officer-in-charge of DCPO which started last May 23, this year.

To recall, the administrative suspension of Bad-ang is based on an ongoing motu proprio investigation conducted by the Regional Internal Affairs Service-Davao Region.

The relief of Bad-ang along with 35 other DCPO personnel stems from the recommendation of the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) Regional Internal Affairs Service (Rias) concerning the deaths of seven individuals during anti-illegal drugs operations held in the region from March 22 to 26 of this year.

“The said momentary removal of personnel from their duties was to ensure an independent and credible investigation. This action aims to prevent these personnel from unduly influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence. This would also ensure that justice is served and that principles of accountability and transparency within the Philippine National Police (PNP) are upheld,” the statement said, citing the recommendation approved by regional director Police Brigadier General Aligre L. Martinez.

Tuazon clarified that there would be no exact timeline for when the DCPO could appoint a new director. DEF