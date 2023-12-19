No politics in probe of SMNI, says Migs Nograles

PWERSA ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) party-list Rep. Margarita Nograles has categorically stated that she has no political agenda in the ongoing investigation of alleged franchise violations of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) headed by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

"Contrary to 'chismis', I will not run for mayor of Davao, and I have no intention of engaging in politicking," Rep. Nograles said in a press statement released Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.

She was referring to claims by that the PBA partylist representative made a hostile move against the SMNI station of Quiboloy, a close Duterte ally, because she was breaking ties with the ruling Davao City clan in line with her supposed 2025 mayoral agenda.

"Walang away," the Davao-born congresswoman who hosts "Paano Ba Attorney" talk show quipped in her statement. (There's no fight.)

About SMNI, Nograles said her role in the probe is to ensure that congressional franchises would not be used to spread misinformation.

"If may lumabag sa batas at privilege na binigay sa kanila, then they should be accountable for that," Nograles emphasized.

In the congressional probe of SMNI, Nograles presented a a case against SMNI which included violations of corporate laws. This is apart from charges of reckless and irresponsible practice of spreading fake news and misinformation being heard by the House Committee on Legislative Franchises.

Nograles noted that SMNI apparently violated the Revised Corporation Code when it shifted from a non-stock, non-profit corporation into a Corporation Sole without securing the required written consent or a two-thirds majority vote from members belonging to Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

Nograles said SMNI may have committed fraud when it submitted to the House panel SMNI’s General Information sheet (GIS) that was different from the one it submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In addition, SMNI was flagged for its alleged failure to comply with the mandated 30% dispersal of ownership to the public.

Nograles introduced a resolution seeking the suspension of SMNI's franchise. The resolution has been adopted by the House Committee on Legislative Franchises.

Nograles said that as representatives of the people, congressmen have the responsibility to ensure that the people are protected from false and malicious information.

“This is not an attack on the freedom of the press. Rather, we are defending the right of the people to have an accurate and true reporting so they can formulate honest opinions and thus, contribute positively to the society, “. Nograles said. PR