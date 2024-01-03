No reported injuries in 4 post Christmas fires

AN official from the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao Region (BFP-Davao) assured that there were no reported injuries in the four major fires that occurred in Davao post-Christmas 2023.

Ramil E. Gillado, fire inspector of BFP-Davao, said in a radio interview, on Tuesday morning, January 2, 2024, that three fire incidents transpired after Christmas, and one followed the New Year's celebration.

“Sa upat ka incidents natu ala tay reported nga naay na injured or casualty (Among the four incidents, there were no reported injuries or casualties),” he said.

The Purok San Vicente fire in Barangay Leon Garcia marked one of the most significant fires of December 2023, impacting 300 to 400 houses.

The fire allegedly ignited in a resident's home on December 27, 2023, resulting in an estimated P1 million in damages.

Gillado attributed the fire to a resident's cooking method using wood, causing it to rapidly spread to neighboring houses.

In Calinan, the fire on Ramon Magsaysay Street consumed three houses, one partially damaged establishment, and two partially damaged residential houses on January 1 at around 1:53 p.m.

Despite the absence of casualties or injuries in the major fire incidents in the city in December 2023, Gillado reported one casualty in a fire incident at a plant in Tibungco, where one person perished.

He said that none of the four fire incidents were attributed to Christmas decorations, such as Christmas lights.

“Sa tibuok ‘ber’ months natu walay tay reported incident na involving or ang cause kay kining Christmas lights– Kasagaran ang hinungdan kuryente (Throughout the 'ber' months, there were no reported incidents involving Christmas lights—the primary cause is mostly electricity,” Gillado said.

He called on Dabawenyos to remain vigilant, especially regarding electrical wires.

Any anomalies in the electrical lines should be promptly reported to authorities to prevent fire incidents. RGP