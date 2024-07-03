‘No truth to claims’ DILG denies intent to question Baste over Davao flooding absence

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, July 2, 2024, Abalos stated, "Ito po ay walang katotohanan (This claim is false) as far as the DILG is concerned!"

This clarification comes in response to a July 2, 2024 article by PhilStar.com Pilipino Star Ngayon titled “Davao City Mayor Baste, pagpapaliwanagin ng DILG (DILG to ask Mayor Baste for an explanation).”

The article noted Sebastian's presence in Tacloban City on June 30, 2024, for a campaign, while heavy rains caused flooding in Davao City, sparking discussions about the Local Government Code's requirement for local chief executives to be present during emergencies for constituent safety.

Former Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Mabel Sunga Acosta mentioned in a June 30 Facebook post that Sebastian and former President Rodrigo Duterte visited Tacloban City to inspect Yolanda Housing Project beneficiaries, coinciding with heavy rains and subsequent flooding in Davao City.

According to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) weather report on July 2, 2024, Southern Mindanao's Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) has caused cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Additionally, there are light to moderate winds from southwest to southeast with slight to moderate seas.

As of press time, the Davao mayor has not issued a statement on the matter. RGP