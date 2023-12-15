Nordeco customers' Christmas wish to Congress: Pass Davao Light bill

REELING from substandard service by Davao del Norte Electric Cooperative (Nordeco), power consumers have one Christmas wish to make for Congress: Pass the Davao Light Bill now!

The so-called Davao Light Bill is also known as House Bill 6740 filed by Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) party-list Rep. Margarita Nograles which seeks to reduce the coverage of Nordeco franchise to allow the Aboitiz-owned Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) to serve the electricity needs of Asuncion, Kapalong, New Corella, San Isidro and Talaingod towns, as well as in Tagum City and Island Garden City of Samal, all in Davao del Norte, as well as in Maco, Davao de Oro.

DLPC is already serving the Davao del Norte areas of Panabo City, Carmen, Dujali and Sto. Tomas.

"Perwisyo talaga ang dulot ng hindi magandang linya ng kuryente! Panahon na para wakasan ang ganitong sistema. Davao Light bill ipasa na (So much inconvenience is brought by bad electricity supply. It's time to end the system. Pass the Davao Light bill now)," Davao del Norte District 1 Rep. and former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said in his recent post.

Rep. Alvarez, a resident of Tagum City, said many businesses have been suffering due to the continuing power outages under the Nordeco franchise.

The takeover of DLPC has long been a clamor of consumers, not only this Christmas. The consumers are complaining not just against the service interruptions but also the high rates.

"Yes to DLPC. Patilawa mig tag 9 please," wrote consumer Stepany Joy, referring to the present Php9.12 per kwh rate of DLPC as against the Php13.28 per kwh being charged by Daneco.

"PBBM (President Marcos) please don't veto the 2nd bill. replace our power supplier here in Samal and other suffering places in Davao del Norte due to power supply crisis. Let DLPC rescue us from this misery," said Jundy Tandog of Samal City, referring to an earlier bill vetoed by the President in 2022 which would have allowed DLPC's immediate takeover.

The Davao Consumer Movement is also backing House Bill 6740 amid consistent power outages and excessive rates.

“Davao del Norte is one of the major economic centers in the region. However, while Panabo City enjoys a stable power supply and quality power service, Tagum City and the Island Garden City of Samal are suffering with high power rates and poor power service in general,” said Ryan Amper, DCM convenor.

“The operations of new routes would certainly open new opportunities for Dabawenyos. We can expect more investments and tourists to come and see the beauty and opportunities in Davao.”

For its part, the Tagum City Chamber of Commerce and Industry earlier said the measure, once passed into law, would bring about drastic improvement in the power service in Davao. PR