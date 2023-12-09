Ocean’s silent threat

Despite decades of grappling with this environmental issue and recognizing its silent menace to our present and future, collective actions have remained elusive.

Debates persist over whether plastics are truly responsible for the demise of maritime fauna.

ALARMING STATS

A joint report from the Food and Agriculture Organization and the United Nations Environment Program (Unep) estimates that approximately 640,000 tons of these abandoned materials are strewn across oceanic life, accounting for 10% of oceanic litter.

4Ocean reports alarming statistics, indicating that each year, around 1,144 mi2 (2,963 km2) of gill nets, roughly the size of Rhode Island, are lost at sea.

Additionally, an estimated 84 mi2 (218 km2) of trawl net, equivalent to the size of Guam, and about 115,540 mi2 (739,583 km2) of longline mainlines are lost—an expanse that, in physics terms, could allow one to travel to the moon and back.

LOCAL ACTION

On November 25, Davao Gulf Divers (DGD) and the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources-Protected Area Management Office (DENR-Pamo retrieved approximately 100 meters of net abandoned by fisherfolks in Punta-North, adjacent to the DGD Marine Park on Kopiat Island.

Davao Gulf, home to thriving corals and hydra coral reefs spanning 308,000 hectares, is a vital part of Mindanao’s marine life, classified as one of the world's biodiversity hotspots.

Unfortunately, a 2006 report indicates that Davao Gulf’s coral reefs have deteriorated significantly, disrupting the dynamic system and posing a threat to marine wildlife, including toothed whales, dolphins, whale sharks, sea cows, and endangered turtles.

SunStar Davao interviewed the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Davao Region (Bfar-Davao Region) officer-in-charge Relly B. Garcia, who expressed gratitude for the report and emphasized the need for conservation and attention to Davao Gulf’s coral reefs.

“Ito po ang unang ulat na natanggap ko simula ng aking panunungkulan bilang officer-in-charge regional director ng Bfar 11. Salamat for bringing this concern to our agency's attention. Davao Gulf is home to coral reefs that require conservation and proper attention, and we are looking into this matter (This marks the first report I've received since assuming the role of officer-in-charge regional director of Bfar 11. Thank you for highlighting this matter for our attention. The coral reefs in Davao Gulf demand conservation and proper consideration, and we are actively addressing this issue)," Garcia said.

In the Davao Region alone, there are 75 locally managed marine protected areas/fish sanctuaries covering 5,945.85 hectares with restricted fishing to manage, protect, and conserve marine resources. These areas face pollution, not only from plastics but also from fishing gear, making it challenging to identify perpetrators.

LEGAL GAPS

Bfar-Davao Region said that the Philippine Fisheries Code lacks specific provisions for abandoned fishing nets or gears, but stringent penalties exist for coral destruction and aquatic pollution.

“It is very important to educate the fishermen of the dangers of abandoning nets in the open ocean,” Bfar-Davao said.

Unlike nets made from biodegradable materials in the past, modern synthetic materials like nylon can persist in the ocean for hundreds of years. When these gears break, marine life ingests plastic fragments, releasing toxins into the water.

Unlike other forms of plastic pollution, fishing gear is intentionally designed to harm fauna. While there are global laws addressing this, individual responsibility becomes paramount since there is no foolproof system to trace errant fishermen. DEF