Ozamiz City leaps from 106th to 44th in DTI’s competitiveness index

The Ozamiz City local government unit (LGU) was recognized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) as the 2nd Most Improved component city in its 2024 Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI).

Ozamiz City made a huge leap from its 106th ranking in 2023 to 44th in 2024, according to data from CMCI’s website. The +62 improvement score is the 2nd highest among component cities, significantly outpacing the LGU’s own growth from 2022 to 2023.

Moreover, the LGU almost doubled its Economic Dynamism pillar evaluation score, going up from 55th place and a score of 3.5802 in 2023, to 13th place with a 6.2408 score in the following year.

Ozamiz City's CMCI improvement score of +62 shows that its development is “on the right track,” according to Mayor Henry “Indy” Oaminal Jr.

At the same time, the mayor acknowledged that the city has “a long way to go to fix the decades worth of problems and issues the Asenso administration inherited.”

In 2017, Ozamiz City’s then-mayor was tagged in Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s list of narco-politicians. A series of police raids would lead to his death while his daughter, also the city’s former vice mayor, would eventually be arrested for charges linked to illegal drugs.

Despite this bleak chapter in the city’s history, Oaminal expressed resolve in continuing Ozamiz City’s development.

“We’ll keep on going until we fully achieve #AsensoOzamiz, and until we Ozamiznons and Misamisnons can live peacefully, prosperously, and happily,” he wrote in a mix of English and Bisaya on a Facebook post sharing the award.

Ozamiz City was also recently cited with the Education Hub 1st Runner-Up Award at The Manila Times’ PH Cities and Municipalities 2024 Awards.

The DTI’s CMCI evaluates cities and municipalities based on four key pillars: Economic Dynamism, Government Efficiency, Infrastructure, and Resiliency and Innovation.

Rankings are determined by the total scores across these pillars, reflecting both the quality and completeness of data submitted. PR