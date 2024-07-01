P357-K shabu sneaked in a parcel from Manila

The Sta. Ana Police Station confiscated a suspected shabu worth P357,000 that was sneaked in a parcel from Metro Manila to Davao City.

This was disclosed by Police Captain Rizalito Clapiz III, officer-in-charge (OIC) station commander of Sta. Ana PNP, after their successful buy-bust operation against a woman known as alias “Kabayo”, 31 years old.

The operation took place at 12:57 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024 at Purok Alicia Pelayo, Jerome, Barangay Centro Agdao, Davao City.

Together with the Sta Ana Police, the Davao City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) conducted the operation and successfully arrested the suspect who is a resident of the area.

Twenty packages containing suspected shabu weighing 52.2 grams were recovered from the suspect’s position.

According to the suspect the packages have owners and she would just deliver them. These were sent through a parcel from Manila.

The suspect also revealed that a certain alias Quimod, who is imprisoned at the Davao Penal Colony (Dapecol), is her boss who would instruct her, through a cell phone call, where to distribute or deliver the shabu.

“Gi-parcel na nila ang shabu, according sa atong suspect, gikan kini sa Manila, tapos siya na ang motagtag ani sa iyang mga parokyano. lsa sugo pod aning certain alyas Quimod, ug gani pagkadakop nato sa suspek nagsigi pa og tawag sa iyang cellphone si alyas Quimod ug nabasa sab nato ang mga mensahe niini ug sa ubang mga parokyano o customer (They already deliver shabu in parcel, according to our suspect. These come from Manila, and the suspect will retail it for her customers. According to her she was ordered by certain Quimod, and in fact when we arrested the suspect this certain Quimod kept on calling her through her cellphone and we also read their messages and also the messages of her customers),” Clapiz told SuperBalita Davao in an interview.

In the meantime, the suspect is currently detained at the Sta. Ana Police Station while the authorities are still investigating the transaction. JPC