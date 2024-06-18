Patients in Davao receive medical aid from Cayetanos

Mel Ramos, a resident of Davao City, has been facing a battle trying to cover his wife’s medical expenses due to a troublesome lump on her nose. Struggling with limited resources and barely making ends meet, Ramos couldn't hide his gratitude after receiving much-needed medical assistance from Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano recently.

“Malaking tulong po ito sa aming mga nangangailangan. Pang dagdag po ito sa bill namin sa ospital,” Ramos said.

“Sana po marami pang ganito sa Mindanao dahil kami po ay napag-iiwanan na ng assistance,” he added.

The sibling senators extended help to a total of 628 patients at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City, including cancer patients, those suffering from respiratory diseases, and pregnant women.

The two-day “Tulong-Medikal Caravan” held on May 27 to 28, 2024, was conducted in coordination with the Department of Health (DOH) under the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP) Program, and in partnership with SPMC led by its head of clinics Dr. Fitzgerald Arancel and Medical Center Chief Dr. Ricardo Audan.

“The arrival of this medical caravan is a blessing for our patients. Our indigent patients need the assistance,” Dr. Arancel said.

“Marami kaming pasyente dito na hirap na makabayad. We can never thank you enough,” he added.

Marking its 26th caravan this year, the Tulong-Medikal caravan also reached beneficiaries from other areas like Cotabato, Kidapawan, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur, and General Santos.

Many of the beneficiaries were receiving treatment for chronic kidney disease, hypertension, orthopedic-related issues, and animal bites.

They were provided with a range of free medical services such as check-ups, laboratory tests, dialysis, and various medical procedures. Additionally, the program helped them ease their medical expenses.

The Cayetanos’ Tulong-Medikal caravan sets up medical help desks at different hospitals nationwide to assist underprivileged Filipinos with their medical expenses.

As healthcare advocates, the Tulong-Medikal caravan stands as one of the senators’ many initiatives aimed at providing accessible and quality healthcare for all Filipinos, ensuring that no one is left behind in their time of need. PR