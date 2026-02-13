PBBM inaugurates Mahayag Dam to boost agri, livelihood in Mindanao

MAHAYAG, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR — In a bid to boost Mindanao's agriculture and irrigation sectors, the Mahayag Dam Project was inaugurated on February 12, 2026, led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The newly-reconstructed and improved dam, located in Brgy. Lower Salug Daku, is a key component of the largest irrigation system in the Zamboanga Peninsula, the Salug River Irrigation System (Saris). It supports over 8,100 hectares of farmland in the area and benefits more than 3,100 farmers and their families.

“Hindi lamang basta tinayo yong dati, kundi pinaganda pa, pinatibay pa, pinalaki pa,” Marcos said during the event as he highlighted the dam’s improved irrigation, water diversion, and flood control capabilities, which he said play a huge role in securing livelihoods and improving communities in the region.

Aside from the president, the event was also attended by Anton Lagdameo Jr., Special Assistant to the President, Leo Tereso Magno, Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary, Engr. Eddie Guillen, National Irrigation Authority Administrator, and Zamboanga del Sur officials.

Sec. Magno stressed that the Mahayag dam is a vital component of the broader Building a Better Mindanao initiative, emphasizing its role to enhance both infrastructure and regional connectivity.

The project reflects BBM’s broader vision, with ₱9 trillion allocated to 194 priority infrastructure projects nationwide from 2023 to 2028—aiming to drive resilience, growth, and equity across the Philippines.

The project is initiated as part of the administration’s Build, Better, More (BBM) program. PR