Peace 911 delivers free medic services, gifts

THE Peace 911 program of the City Government of Davao on Tuesday conducted a medical mission and gift-giving activity in Sitio Mangani, Barangay Tapak in Paquibato District.

Doctors and healthcare professionals from the City Health Office (CHO) and the Department of Health (DOH) and volunteers from private medical institutions of Mindanao Medical Foundation College – College of Optometry, Eyecare Deluxe, New Hope Healthcare and others made up the Peace 911’s medical team that delivered “specialized services such as dental implants, ultrasound examinations, electrocardiograms (ECG), and optometry consultations.”

The Peace 911’s medical team catered to a total of 355 residents in need of medical attention. Of these, 135 residents received free medical consultation, 100 children were seen by a pediatrician, 54 had their eyes checked, 40 received dental services, 10 had dental implant procedure, while 16 availed themselves of the free electrocardiogram (ECG) test.

According to the Peace 911, the medical mission in Barangay Tapak was aimed at addressing “the pressing healthcare needs of the community, where a significant portion of the population faces challenges in accessing medical assistance due to their remote location and financial constraints.”

Moreover, a gift-giving activity was also conducted where slippers, loot bags and hygiene kits were given to the children and the young people in Tapak.

The Peace 911 collaborated with the Davao City Investment and Promotion Center and SK Federation Davao, led by SK Federation President Councilor Kristine Abdul Mercado, for the gift-giving activity aimed at addressing not only “immediate healthcare concerns but also to bring joy and comfort to the younger members of the community.”

The success of the activities, the Peace 911 claimed, is a testament to the program’s “commitment to promoting the well-being of all residents, especially those in marginalized and hard-to-reach areas.”

The Peace 911 reiterated its commitment to identify and address “the unique challenges faced by various communities, ensuring that comprehensive and compassionate initiatives continue to make a positive impact on the lives of the citizens of Paquibato.” CIO