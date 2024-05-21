PEF conducts media briefing for ‘3 Million Trees’

Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) took a significant step towards culture-based conservation by initiating a media briefing about the “Planting for the Future: 3 Million Trees” campaign on May 15, 2024 at the Philippine Eagle Center (PEC). This event was made even more impactful by the presence of esteemed Indigenous People (IP) leaders from Bagobo Klata, Pongnguo Rosalito Anog of Barangay Sirib, Davao City, and Unified Tigwahanon Ancestral Domain (UTAD), Datu Olowan Melchor of Municipality of San Fernando, Bukidnon. Their participation not only underscored the campaign's urgency but also highlighted the campaign's commitment to culture-based conservation.

To quote Datu Olowan, “Nagpasalamat pod mi nga naabot sila (PEF) sa among lugar kay nadugangan among mga kahibalo sa pagbantay sa among kalikasan.” (We are also thankful that they (PEF) came to our area because our knowledge of protecting our nature has increased.)

The briefing aims to provide an update to the public about the 'Planting for the Future: 3M Trees Campaign,' highlighting the focus on IP community involvement and benefits. The campaign supports the national government's forest restoration target as outlined in the Philippine Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (PBSAP), which, in turn, aligns with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By restoring our forests, PEF believes we do not only re-establish the home of our national bird but other wildlife as well. This briefing aims to draw the attention of individuals and the private sector, emphasizing their crucial role in raising funds for planting three million trees in nine key areas in Mindanao in 30 years. One of the ways individuals and the private sector can contribute is through the adoption of trees. This initiative empowers them to make a direct investment in our environment and contribute to the campaign's success.

To quote Pongunguo Anog, “Akong target sa di pako mamatay naa ko sa 1 million. Akong ipropose kanang 1 million.” (My target before I die is 1 million. I will propose that 1 million.) PR