PH to host Asia Pacific Open Gov’t Partnership reg’l meeting

Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary and Philippine Open Government Partnership (PH-OGP) Chairperson Amenah F. Pangandaman announced that the Philippines will host the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Asia and the Pacific Regional Meeting in February 2025.

"It will be this coming February 2025 and I hope you join us in making this the most dynamic, fruitful, and memorable OGP Regional Summit," Pangandaman shared in her pre-recorded keynote speech during the OGPinas! Open Government Nationwide Advocacy Campaign held in Zamboanga City on June 21, 2024.

In an interview with a small group of media members on June 28, 2024 at the University of the Philippines, Pangandaman revealed that this is the first time that the Philippines will host the Asia Pacific on Open Government Partnership,

The Regional Meeting is designed to bring together government and civil society leaders, policymakers from Asia and the Pacific, as well as global and regional partners. They will share their experiences, best practices, and progress on open government programs that focus on crucial concerns.

“It’s an advocacy wherein kasama natin ang civil society ang ating mga stakeholders sa paggawa ng programa sa gobyerno, so gusto natin makuha yung kanilang mga inputs o mga suggestions and comments when we crafts our programs and even the budget,” Pangandaman said on what Open Government Partnership is all about.

(​​It's an advocacy where we are together with civil society and our stakeholders in creating government programs. We want to get their input, suggestions, and comments when we craft our programs and even the budget.)

Pangandaman also highlighted the importance of ringing back the trust of the public and the people in the national government as one of the goals of having an open government partnership. “You build trust of the people to the national government, that’s the most important goal, and second is you open it, you’re able to communicate with the people,” she said.

Pangandaman was recently elected as one of the members of the OGP Steering Committee, joining representatives from Brazil, Estonia, Morocco, and the United Kingdom.

"This is a big responsibility but I am grateful and looking forward to this rare opportunity to show the world all that we are doing, and I hope the Philippines can truly be a bright, shining example of open government to the world," she stated.

Zamboanga marks the 10th province visited by OGPinas! since the campaign's launch in 2023. KBP