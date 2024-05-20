PhilHealth and PIA team up for widest Konsulta promotions

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and Philippine Information Agency (PIA) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to intensify the promotion of the former’s Konsulta Package to reach more Filipinos nationwide especially those in far-flung areas.

Konsulta or Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama is PhilHealth’s expanded primary care benefits package which pays for free consultations, health screening and assessment, and any of the 15 laboratory tests and 21 drugs and medicines as needed by the patient and as prescribed by their Konsulta Package Providers of choice.

“PhilHealth’s Konsulta Package is the answer to persisting health conditions and emerging diseases that could possibly lead to financial exhaustion should they be left unattended,” PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr. emphasized during the simple signing ceremony held at the PIA Head Office in Quezon City. Both agencies acknowledged and formalized their joint responsibility of instilling awareness on Konsulta as well as other important information about the member’s PhilHealth benefits as mandated by Universal Health Care Law. The partnership is in support of the government’s drive to strengthen the delivery of primary care to the people under the thrust “Pinalawak at mga Bagong Benepisyo para sa Mamamayang Filipino.”

Ledesma, Jr. expressed appreciation to PIA Director General Jose A. Torres, Jr. saying, “We are excited about the partnership since this will further boost our information dissemination campaign through the help of both PIA NCR and Regional Offices nationwide.” As stipulated in the MoU, PhilHealth will constantly collaborate with PIA for the onsite registration of Konsulta beneficiaries, and provide relevant and up-to-date information to the public through the help of the PIA Central Office. The agreement includes registration of PIA employees and their dependents into Konsulta; promotion of Konsulta in PIA’s social media platforms, newsletters and instructional materials.

Torres, Jr. on the other hand, manifested his unwavering support and enthusiasm to PhilHealth campaigns and promised to inculcate awareness and deeper understanding of the importance of social health insurance among PIA employees. "Minarapat nating maging national ang scope ng ating public information dissemination drive upang mas marami pa tayong matulungan kahit sa malalayong lugar sa buong bansa," he added.

Being the government's leading arm in information and education campaign, Ledesma said that the PIA’s widest and broadest network is crucial in making the Konsulta more accessible to all Filipinos, adding that “soon, the current roster of 21 free medicines will be increased to 53 under the PhilHealth Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment or GAMOT. This in addition to the inclusion of ultrasound and mammogram for the early detection of breast cancer among women,” he added.

In photo are PhilHealth and PIA officials at the signing ceremony.