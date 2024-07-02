PNP-Davao hits article on cops’ dawn meetings; veteran journo stands firm on report

Following the release of the article, PRO-Davao immediately released a statement on Monday morning, July 1, refuting the report of the journalist.

“Ms. Caduaya may have been over-excited in her reporting. She wrongly attributed to the RD a statement that does not merit repeating for its absurdity. PBGEN TORRE considers it a privilege to work for the people of Davao and attributing wrongful and malicious statements to him will not detract him from this desire to serve,” the PRO-Davao statement read.

“This meeting on June 28, 2024, is the last in the series of meetings with the Provincial Directors done by the Regional Director himself to give the unit commanders a chance to brief him on the situation in their respective Area of Responsibility and brainstorm solutions to challenges” the statement read.

It maintained that they have been conducting the meetings via Zoom platform for five consecutive days already on the same time without any complaints nor negative sentiments from the officials.

“Before this meeting, the [regional director] had already met with the five other Provincial Directors (Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, and Davao de Oro) on the same Zoom platform, at the same schedule, one at a time, in the preceding five days without any grumblings at the 5:00 AM schedule,” it added.

According to Caduaya, she had interviewed several personnel regarding the heated matter and that an officer who requested anonymity, noted that it was the first they experienced an early command meeting.

In her article, Caduaya quoted Torre saying: “Sa Davao walang rumble, hindi na nagsusuntukan ang mga tao dito, nagpatayan na agad (In Davao, there is no rumble. People don’t fight here anymore; they kill each other immediately).”

Sources also from the conference mentioned that the meeting did not address topics about Apollo Quiboloy or drug-related homicides.

Caduaya, in her report, revealed that officers who provided notable answers received incentives, with some earning P2,000 via GCash for their responses. San Pedro Police Chief Major Michael Uyanguren received a total of P4,000, while Bunawan Police Chief Major Jake Goles received P2,000.

The meeting allegedly focused on the comprehensive coordination with the relevant agencies particularly on lowering the eight focus crimes such as murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, car theft, and motorcycle theft.

In the conference, Torre also instructed all station commanders to demonstrate the true state of peace and order in their respective locations, adding that they should record and report the precise number of incidents, including those that are recorded in the barangays.

This will enable the unit commanders to promptly, effectively, and responsively develop anti-criminality interventions, such as police operations, deployment plans and programs, among other things.

However, Caduaya remained firm on her position, even calling out the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) and PRO-Davao for criticizing her story, saying that it was not one-sided journalism.

“How do you define nagpataka? You took it against me? Go ahead! But I stand firm [.] I trust my sources. Do you even understand what the context which you are talking about really means? What [are] your parameters [.] Now, tell me. The table is yours,” the veteran media practitioner said. DEF