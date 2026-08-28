Prevailing gasoline prices in Davao City range from P69-P85 until Aug 31

Prevailing retail prices of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and household liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Davao City will remain in effect until August 31, 2026, based on the latest random monitoring conducted by the Department of Energy-Mindanao Field Office (DOE-MFO).

In its August 25 monitoring report, the DOE-MFO recorded varying pump prices among liquid fuel retail outlets across the city, reflecting differences in fuel products, brands, and individual pricing among stations.

Among gasoline products, premium gasoline with an octane rating of RON 97/100 was priced from ₱85.90 to ₱86.40 per liter, with an average monitored price of ₱86.07 per liter.

Premium gasoline, or RON 95, meanwhile, ranged from ₱69.50 to ₱86.20 per liter, with an average of ₱76.91 per liter.

Regular gasoline, or RON 91, was monitored at prices ranging from ₱69.20 to ₱84.99 per liter, averaging ₱75.35 per liter.

For diesel, prices ranged from ₱75.20 to ₱91.70 per liter, with an average monitored price of ₱88.59 per liter. Diesel Plus, a premium diesel product, was priced between ₱87 and ₱96.70 per liter, with an average of ₱93.91 per liter.

Kerosene posted the highest price range among the liquid fuel products covered by the monitoring, selling from ₱103.10 to ₱120 per liter, with an average price of ₱107.73 per liter.

The DOE-MFO said the prevailing prices were established through random monitoring of liquid fuel retail outlets in Davao City and will remain effective until Monday, August 31.

However, the agency clarified that the figures may still be updated should additional retail outlets be included in the monitoring coverage or if oil companies implement fuel price adjustments at different dates or through staggered implementation.

Meanwhile, the DOE-MFO also reported the prevailing prices of household LPG in Davao City.

An 11-kilogram LPG cylinder was priced between ₱1,272 and ₱1,650, with an average monitored price of ₱1,384.10.

The agency said household LPG prices should be considered an indicative range for the month, based on its random monitoring of LPG establishments. The data may be updated if price movements occur or if oil companies implement adjustments on a staggered basis within the month.

The DOE-MFO's monitoring provides consumers with a snapshot of prevailing retail prices across Davao City, although actual prices may vary depending on the location of the outlet, the fuel brand, and subsequent adjustments implemented by oil companies.

The latest report serves as a guide for motorists and households as they monitor fuel and cooking gas expenses, with the current DOE-MFO-listed prices set to remain applicable through August 31, subject to any subsequent updates or staggered price changes.