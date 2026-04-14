PSA National ID Team-DdO logs strong Q1 2026 accomplishments

THE National ID (NID) Team of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Davao de Oro Provincial Office reported significant accomplishments for the first quarter of the year, underscoring its continued efforts to expand the reach of the National ID system across the province.

From January to March, the team successfully registered a total of 6,284 individuals for the National ID, based on the preliminary provincial office data. Of this number, 880 registrants were children aged four (4) years old and below, reflecting the ongoing inclusion of younger age groups in the system.

In addition, the team facilitated the issuance of 10,264 National IDs in paper format, enabling more Filipinos to access essential services requiring valid identification.

To achieve these milestones, the NID Team intensified its field operations through mobile registration and community-based initiatives. The team conducted mobile registration activities in 60 barangays across the municipalities of Monkayo, Nabunturan, New Bataan, Maco, Maragusan, Pantukan, Mabini, and Laak, primarily catering to beneficiaries of government programs such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and Social Pension (Socpen).

In coordination with the respective Local Government Units (LGUs), particularly the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Offices (MSWDOs), selected barangays within these municipalities also served as areas for House-to-House Registration activities. This initiative focused on reaching senior citizens, bedridden individuals, and other residents with limited mobility who were unable to visit registration centers, ensuring their inclusion in the National ID system.

Moreover, the NID Team actively participated in nine caravan activities conducted in various municipalities. During these caravans, the team not only provided registration services but also conducted Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns on the National ID system. These IEC activities helped raise public awareness on the benefits, registration process, and importance of the National ID.

These collective efforts highlight PSA’s commitment to inclusive service delivery, ensuring that no Filipino is left behind in the implementation of the National ID system.