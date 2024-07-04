PT centers eyed in Davao City

A Davao City councilor has announced plans to construct physical therapy centers for stroke patients and those with neurological problems.

Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin D. Villafuerte said that establishing clinics offering free physical therapy is a key part of his advocacy.

Speaking at the Sangguniang Panlungsod during the “Aprubado sa Konseho” on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Villafuerte noted the existence of a clinic in the third district already providing such services.

Villafuerte, who chairs the committee on civil, political, and human rights, disclosed his intention to propose an ordinance titled the Community-based Rehabilitation Program. This program is inspired by models from other countries.

Although the building and equipment are ready, the ordinance is needed to secure funding and hire staff. Initially named the Community-based Rehabilitation Center, the initiative was rebranded as a “program” for easier replication across other districts.

Consultations revealed differing opinions among doctors. Neurological doctors preferred focusing solely on stroke patients, while rehabilitation doctors argued for a broader scope, hiring licensed physical therapists to cater to patients with neurological, orthopedic, and pediatric conditions.

“To solve these problems and disagreements, i-cater gihapon natu tanan (we will cater to all of them) but with the IRR, the implementing rules and regulations. We can put it in place, for the first phase we can cater to only stroke patients, for the second phase all of the neurological conditions, third phase orthopedic, pediatric conditions,” he said.

He added, “So eventually tanan na ma cater natu pinaagi aning second district we will eventually put a center also, through this ordinance in the first district and in the third district (Eventually, everyone will be catered to through this ordinance. After establishing the center in the second district, we will also put centers in the first and third districts).”

The ordinance aims to establish Community-based Rehabilitation Centers in all districts, aligning with the Universal Health Care Law, which requires health centers to have stroke rehabilitation units.

Villafuerte added that his committee has conducted several hearings and discussed the matter with the City Health Office (CHO) and physical therapists from the Department of Health (DOH). If endorsed by the local health board, it will proceed to a second reading. RGP