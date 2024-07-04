Rody denies family Senate bid plans

Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD) refuted his daughter Vice President Sara Duterte's claim that three members of the Duterte family would seek Senate seats next year.

According to Duterte, this includes Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and First District Representative Paolo Duterte, who are all eyeing Senate runs in the 2025 elections.

“Maniwala ka diyan kay Inday? Susmaryosep naman, i-jamming ka niyan ng husto (Believe her? My God, she'll really pull your leg if you're not asking the right questions)," Duterte exclaimed during a Maisug Prayer rally in Tacloban City on June 30, 2024, suggesting that Sara tends to jest. "Saan ka nakakita, [ang] tatay, dalawang anak magtakbo (Where else would you find a father with two children running for Senate?)"

Duterte substantiated his stance with reporters, affirming that he has no intentions of pursuing another political office due to waning influence, his age, and insufficient funds crucial for electoral success.

“I won’t go back to politics. I am done. I am no longer popular. I do not have the funds, I have nothing. What is left is my cockiness, yabang na lang,” Duterte said.

He also advised his daughter against running for the presidency in the 2028 national elections, urging, “They worry about Inday (Sara)? Inday, don’t seek the presidency. If you are hearing this, avoid it. Give it to ambitious ones instead."

This statement from the former head of state follows Vice President Sara Duterte's recent disclosure in an impromptu interview during her visit to Cagayan de Oro City on June 25.

“Ingon sa akoang mama, mudagan og senador ang akong manghod nga si Baste Duterte, and siya ang mudagan sa 2028 for President. Ang ingon sa akong mama, mubalik daw ko sa Davao nga mag mayor ko (According to my mother, my younger brother Baste Duterte will run for senator, and he aims for the presidency in 2028. She also suggested I return to Davao and run for mayor again)," Sara said.

She further clarified that there have been no discussions about her stepping down as vice president. David Ezra Francisquete with reports from Zoelah Alkuino, AdDU Intern