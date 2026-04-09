Roll out 'fuel differential subsidy’ to keep PUVs on the road, Chiz urges govt

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero is urging the national and local governments to immediately provide a “fuel differential subsidy” to drivers of public jeepneys, taxis, tricycles, and transport operators this April, saying the temporary aid is needed to help them cope with oil price shocks that have already disrupted operations nationwide.

Escudero issued the call as transport groups in various locations, such as Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, and Cebu have reported severe financial strain due to the rapid rise in fuel costs, with some cooperatives slashing trips and others warning of possible shutdowns if no immediate intervention is provided.

“I hope the national and the local government can give them fuel differential subsidy to PUJ/PUV/tricycles in the form of cash or voucher for fuel while the crisis is subsisting and the prices are still high for this month of April,” he added.

“Sana ay mabigyan ng karagdagang tulong ang ating mga drivers at transport operators bukod sa nailaan na ng pamahalaan para sa kanila sapagkat hindi naman talaga sapat ang subsidiyang binibigay,” the veteran legislator said.

In Iloilo province, several cooperatives have already reduced deployed units by more than half as diesel prices more than doubled, leaving operators with little to no income after fuel expenses. In Cagayan de Oro, the city council declared a state of emergency after transport groups reported that fuel costs were consuming almost their entire daily income. Meanwhile, in Cebu, modern jeepney operators warned that their operations were on the brink of collapse as fuel prices continue to surge.

The Bicolano senator said the same assistance should also be extended to farmers and fishermen after a farmers’ group reported during a recent Senate hearing that the number of fisherfolk going out to sea in several Luzon provinces has dropped by nearly half due to spikes in prices of petroleum products.

“We must act quickly to prevent deeper disruptions in food production and supply,” Escudero stressed. “Huwag nating kalimutan ang ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda na gumagamit rin ng gasolina at lubhang apektado sa mataas na presyo.”

Escudero said the proposed subsidy should cover the difference between regular fuel prices and the unusually high rates seen this month, stressing that the measure is intended only as a temporary buffer. PR