RTWPB-XI to conduct public hearing on minimum wage adjustment for private sector, domestic workers

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-XI will conduct a public hearing on minimum wage adjustment for workers in the private sector and for domestic workers on February 07, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the 2nd Floor, Pilipinas Ballroom, Grand Regal Hotel, J.P. Laurel Ave., Lanang, Davao City and via the Zoom platform at https://bit.ly/3Seuyzx.

The conduct of public hearing is in pursuance of the Board’s mandate to periodically review, and if proper, adjust the regional minimum wage pursuant to Republic Act No. 6727, otherwise known as the “Wage Rationalization Act” and the Omnibus Rules on Minimum Wage Determination.

Interested parties are enjoined to attend the public hearing in person or virtually to present their views, comments and positions on the correctness of the proposed adjustment of the current regional minimum wage. They may also submit their position papers at Upper Ground Floor, Parking Building, Bormaheco Compound, J.P. Laurel Avenue, Davao City or through rtwpbxi@yahoo.com from January 29, 2024 to February 02, 2024. PR