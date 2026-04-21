Sen. Chiz backs Davao del Norte's initiative to purchase fuel for local use

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero has expressed support for Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib’s plan to procure diesel for the province, saying local initiatives to secure fuel supply are worth backing at a time of volatile prices and uncertain market conditions.

Escudero, in a brief message, said: “Let’s support Gov. Jubahib’s initiative to buy their own supply of diesel for the province.”

The veteran lawmaker lauded the governor’s move as he emphasized that local efforts to secure essential commodities should be encouraged if these are done transparently and in accordance with national regulations.

“Basta makakatulong sa tao at sumusunod sa batas at mga regulasyon, dapat nating suportahan ang ganitong mga inisyatibo (As long as it helps people and follows laws and regulations, we should support these kinds of initiatives),” he pointed out.

Jubahib earlier said the province is pursuing the purchase of diesel from an overseas supplier, but key details remain unclear. He has not identified the source of the fuel and admitted that the provincial government cannot afford the original planned procurement of 44 million liters of diesel.

To address this, the governor said his administration has initiated discussions with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and the provincial treasurer to explore possible financing arrangements.

He also clarified that any potential deal must comply with Philippine laws, particularly regulations governing fuel importation, procurement, and the entry of petroleum products into the country.

Jubahib said the transaction may be structured either as a government‑to‑government purchase or coursed through accredited private entities, with national agencies such as the Department of Energy providing oversight to ensure compliance. PR