Sen. Chiz files bill seeking FDA overhaul to 'better protect consumers'

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero has filed a measure proposing to overhaul the country’s product regulatory system by transferring several functions of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to other government agencies better aligned with the nature and risks of the products they oversee.

In filing Senate Bill No. 2310 bill, Escudero said his proposed reform aims to streamline government regulation, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and strengthen public health and consumer protection through a science‑based, risk‑informed framework across agencies.

He also said the measure addresses long‑standing overlaps and delays that affect both consumers and businesses.

“Product regulation efficiency is critical for promoting public health and safety, and for protecting consumers from trade malpractices and from substandard or hazardous products,” Escudero said in the bill’s explanatory note.

“Through the establishment and enforcement of product standards and other regulatory measures, the government addresses matters that cannot reasonably be expected of individual consumers, such as verifying product quality, (and) ensuring compliance with technical and manufacturing standards,” he stressed.

Under the proposed “Product Regulatory System Reform Act,” the regulation of raw and unprocessed food products shall be transferred to the Department of Agriculture (DA), while processed food, cosmetics, and other consumer goods shall fall under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Other products could likewise be reassigned to specialized agencies depending on their risk profile and statutory mandates.

Escudero emphasized that the realignment seeks to ensure that regulatory functions are exercised by agencies with the appropriate technical expertise and institutional capacity. The measure also mandates inter‑agency coordination to avoid duplication and improve public service delivery.

He underscored the urgency of updating the country’s regulatory framework, citing “rapid technological advancements, increasing complexity of products, evolution of local and global markets, and the emergence of public health risks” as reasons for adopting a more responsive system.

To ensure continuity of service, the bill provides transitory provisions allowing existing permits, registrations, and authorizations to remain valid until expiration. Pending applications and enforcement actions will be completed by the agency to which the relevant function is transferred.

The Bicolano senator said the proposed reforms aim to build “a coherent, adaptive, and efficient regulatory system that protects public health and safety and consumer welfare” while encouraging innovation and investment. PR