Sen. Chiz reiterates ad ban on online gambling covers all media platforms

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero reiterated his stance on a nationwide ban on gambling advertisements and promotions, adding that these should be banned across all media platforms to curb addiction and protect vulnerable Filipinos.

In his “Chiz Wiz! Usapang May Laman” podcast aired on Sunday, Escudero discussed his proposed measure, Senate Bill No. 2347, which seeks to set firm, legally enforceable limits on how gambling platforms promote themselves.

“Iyan ‘yung logic ng ating proposed legislation, huwag padaliin … Paano ba pahirapan ‘to para hindi basta-basta makapaglaro,” he stressed, noting that online gaming has become pervasive and easily accessible to adults and minors alike.

According to Escudero, there is a need to institutionalize the ban on gambling‑related advertising through legislation, to include the Ad Standards Council’s voluntary guidelines requiring members to remove gambling imagery and paraphernalia across all media platforms because they are not legally enforceable.

This has prompted him to file SB 2347 to prohibit all forms of gambling sponsorships and advertisements across television, radio, print, online platforms, and social media, which he called the “first step in a broader effort to reduce gambling‑related harm.”

“Ang kailangan ng batas ay itong sa advertisement dahil kailangan mong i-regulate dito ‘yung mga private companies,” he said.

The Bicolano senator said the country is moving toward a regulatory path similar to the tobacco industry, which began with the passage of Republic Act 9211 that banned, among others, cigarette advertising and later expanded to include graphic health warnings.

He noted that while many countries have long banned tobacco promotions, only a few impose strict prohibitions on gambling ads. Spain limits broadcast hours and bans welcome bonuses; Italy’s Dignity Decree prohibits gambling advertising across all media and sports sponsorships; New Zealand bans affiliate marketing for online gambling; while China prohibits advertising for any internet or real‑money gambling.

According to Escudero, these examples show that full advertising bans remain rare globally, underscoring the significance of the Philippines’ move toward stronger industry regulation and consumer protection.

Content creator and anti-gambling advocate Carlo Ople expressed support for the passage of SB 2347, saying online gambling apps are intentionally engineered to be addictive. “It was designed specifically to get you addicted … painless, effortless, and addictive,” he told the senator during the podcast.

Meanwhile, recovering compulsive gambler Darren Telan committed to advocating for the legislation as he admitted that gambling advertisements are direct triggers for individuals trying to recover. “Kapag kami nakakita ng ads, babalik or trigger sa amin ‘yun,” he said.

Escudero said his proposed measure lays the groundwork for a more comprehensive regulatory framework for gambling in the Philippines.

The bill prohibits gambling advertisements and promotions, bans the use of celebrity endorsers and influencers, disallows bonus incentives that encourage betting, and bars the placement of gambling content across online, electronic, and physical media. PR