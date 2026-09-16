Sen. Chiz welcomes Senate's ok of bill fixing brgy, SK officials' term

Senator Francis "Chiz” Escudero on Monday, September 14, 2026, thanked his colleagues for approving on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 2387, which fixes the term of office of barangay officials and members of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) to five years.



With its approval, the Barangay and SK Elections (BSKE) originally set for November 2026 will be moved to November 2028, and thereafter held every five years on the second Monday of November to avoid conflict with the annual observance of All Saints’ Day.



"I am grateful to my colleagues for supporting this measure that will strengthen barangay governance and give our local leaders the time they need to deliver meaningful programs,” Escudero said after the plenary vote.



The bill was passed during the chamber’s session on Monday afternoon, with 13 affirmative votes, five negative vote, and zero abstention.



Among the amendments introduced during the plenary debate was the limitation of service to two consecutive five-year terms for barangay officials, instead of three, while SK officials are restricted to only one term to ensure broader youth participation and leadership turnover.



Escudero, principal author and sponsor of the measure, explained that a five‑year term provides barangay and SK officials a longer, uninterrupted period to plan, implement, and evaluate programs before the next electoral transition.



“Barangays are planners, implementers, first responders, peacekeepers, and frontline service providers—all at a level where government interacts directly with households and families,” he said.



The veteran legislator stressed that the measure strikes a balance between continuity and democratic accountability, granting local officials ample time to complete long‑term initiatives without the constant disruption of frequent elections.



“Sa limang taong termino, mas may panahon ang ating mga opisyal na magpatupad ng mga programa at proyekto na tunay na makikinabang ang kanilang mga komunidad,” he concluded. PR